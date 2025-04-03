Spring Football 2025 – Cornerbacks Preview, Depth Chart and Superlatives

D'Angelo Ponds (5) makes an interception and returns it for a touchdown. (Photo by Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

2024 was a milestone and memorable season for the Indiana Hoosiers. Curt Cignetti’s first season in Bloomington resulted in a stunning 11-1 regular season record with the lone loss coming in Columbus against eventual National Champion Ohio State. Indiana made the College Football Playoff and battled Notre Dame before falling in South Bend and ending the season at 11-2. It was a school record for wins, and Curt Cignetti was honored as the National Coach of the Year. As IU begins preparations for the 2025 campaign, there is an unprecedented amount of attention on the program. Hoosier Huddle is gearing up for the spring with individual position group previews. Today, we examine the cornerback room. IU may have lost starter Jamier Johnson, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism as second-team All-American D’Angelo Ponds returns for the Hoosiers.

Losses

Jamier Johnson – Appeared in 12 games (10 Starts) with 35 tackles and 1 INT Cedarius Doss – Appeared in 12 games with 10 tackles and 1 Pass Breakup Jojo Johnson – Appeared in 2 games with 1 tackle Josh Philostin – Did not play in 2024

Newcomers

Two-deep

When it was announced on January 30th that starting cornerback Jamier Johnson was no longer with the program, it sent shockwaves through Bloomington. Johnson complemented fellow starter D’Angelo Ponds nicely and seemed poised for a breakout season in 2025. Johnson’s departure has created a position battle for the starting job between transfers Ryland Gandy and Amariyun Knighten and returning junior Jamari Sharpe.

Starter – D’Angelo Ponds – Junior

No surprises here. D’Angelo Ponds was a breakout star for the Hoosiers in 2024. As a starting cornerback, Ponds logged 55 total tackles (4.5 for loss), 3 INTs, and 9 pass breakups, including a two-interception game against Washington. This performance led to Ponds being selected to the 2024 All-American second team. As the undisputed leader of the secondary, getting Ponds to return was a huge win for the Hoosiers this offseason, and he looks to build upon his success in 2025.

Starter – Ryland Gandy – Redshirt Sophomore

This is where things get complicated. As I said above, the departure of Jamier Johnson has created a position battle for his starting CB spot. While this could definitely change with a strong spring from Amariyun Knighten or Jamari Sharpe, I currently have Pitt transfer Ryland Gandy starting alongside Ponds. While at Pitt, Gandy appeared in 29 games with 13 starts, totaling 47 tackles and one pass breakup, often finding himself on an island with no safety help over top. Given his experience and production, Gandy could be the perfect complement to D’Angelo Ponds.

Rotation – Amariyun Knighten – Redshirt Junior/Jamari Sharpe – Redshirt Junior

The Hoosiers have several talented corners, all of whom could see significant minutes in 2025. In particular, Amariyun Knighten and Jamari Sharpe both could be key contributors in the secondary this season. Knighten, a transfer from Northern Illinois, has appeared in 25 games with 14 starts, totaling 45 tackles and an INT. Most notably, Knighten was the hero for the Huskies in their 2024 upset over Notre Dame; his 4th-quarter interception set up the Huskies’ game-winning field goal.

Sharpe, a redshirt junior, was a consistent role player for the Hoosiers in 2024, totaling 13 tackles, half a sack, and a fumble recovery. He looks to build upon his success in 2025, and both he and Knighten could break into the starting lineup with a great spring season.

Depth – Jaylen Bell – Freshman/Zacharey Smith – Freshman/Seaonta Stewart – Freshman/Jah Jah Boyd – Redshirt Freshman/Dontrae Henderson – Redshirt Freshman

Rounding out the cornerback room this season are a group of true and redshirt freshmen: Jaylen Bell, Zacharey Smith, Seaonta Stewart, Jah Jah Boyd, and Dontrae Henderson. While Bell, Smith, and Stewart will likely redshirt this season, there is a chance that Boyd and Henderson will see the field and could potentially break into the rotation with consistent on-field production.

Surprises

As I’ve said throughout this article, the biggest surprise this season will likely be who lines up alongside D’Angelo Ponds in the season opener. While I’ve penciled in Ryland Gandy as the starter, Amariyun Knighten and Jamari Sharpe both have the talent to take over that starting role.

Specifically, I think that Sharpe, with his familiarity with the scheme, is in a great position to take over the starting role with a strong spring. If he can make strides in the spring and summer, don’t be surprised to see his name on the starting lineup come August 30th.

Confidence Level