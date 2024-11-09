Special teams comes up 'huge' in Indiana's win over Michigan

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In Indiana's 20-15 win over Michigan, the postgame discourse most likely included talk about the poor offensive performance or the standout defensive performance, but a group that may not be talked about much, despite making an enormous impact on this game, are special teams. Special teams, whether it be kicking, punting or returning, play a huge role in any game, but in this one it may have been even more important. Myles Price and Keshawn Williams' punt returns, James Evans' punts and Nicolas Radicic's field goals may have gone by the waist side for most fans, but these types of plays can win or lose you ballgames, and for this one, it won Indiana its tenth game in as many tries. Curt Cignetti wasn't all that pleased with his team's performance, despite the win, but said that "I thought special teams overall was fairly solid" giving praise to the position group that is important to talk about, even though it's one that gets few, if any coverage.

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers place kicker Nicolas Radicic (39) celebrates his field goal with teammates in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Special teams couldn't be mentioned without talking about Nicolas Radicic and his two field goals and two extra points during the win against Michigan. The redshirt freshman kicker who hadn't missed a kick up to this point stayed perfect in this one, as he hit both a 40 yard field goal, as well as a 41 yarder to go along with his two extra points after touchdown. These two field goals came at critical times in the game as well, as Radicic hit one right before the half to extend IU's lead before the break, and hit the other in the 4th quarter to extend the Hoosiers' lead when they desperately needed it. Cignetti said "Yeah, he's done a great job on the extra points. Like you said, we haven't had many field goals because we've scored so many touchdowns down there, but did he have two or three tonight? Two? And they were both huge." Many coaches may not recognize their kickers after a game that moved their team to 10-0, but Cignetti mentioning Radicic specifically illustrates just how effective he has been. Cignetti then kept talking about his kicker, not selling Radicic short and continuing to mention how important the kicker has been for Indiana's success. Cignetti said "He's calm and cool and accurate and has good disposition, which is great for a kicker. We've been fortunate to have a lot of good kickers the last five, six years that have been pretty good. We have a certain way we manage that, that I manage them, but at the end of the day they've got to put it between the uprights." This type of praise isn't given out to just anyone and, while kicking two field goals that weren't game winners may not seem like a lot, Radicic made a significant impact, a prime example of hoe special teams can win you a game.

Another way special teams can win you a game is with pinning the other team deep with punts, and that's exactly what Indiana did on a couple occasions.

After Indiana's first offensive series, James Evans connected on a 43 yard punt that pinned Michigan at its own 13, Evans's first inside the 20 punt of the night. Evans also had one in the third quarter, a point in the game where field position was everything, and pinned Michigan inside its 20 once more, this time on the 18 with a 43 yard punt again. Evans had 4 punts for an average of 41.3 and a long of 52, but these two that were mentioned were critical in the ever so important field position battle. While punting to the opposition is important to get right, returning punts may be even more vital, especially in this one, as the biggest play on special teams, and possibly for the entire game, was Ke'Shawn Williams' punt return late in the fourth quarter. Williams returned a punt late in the 4th quarter for 22 yards, setting up Indiana with marvelous field position, as the Hoosiers started their drive at Michigan's 39 looking to extend its two point lead late in the game. IU did extend its lead, although not with a touchdown, as Nicolas Radicic made the 41 yarder to extend the Indiana lead to 20-15, which would result in the final score. This scoring drive was a direct result of Williams' return, Cignetti saying that the "punt return was a huge play there," mentioning that is was one of, if not the most important play of the game.

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) defends in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images