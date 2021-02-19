 South Carolina standout WR Zack Chalmers welcomes offer from Indiana
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-19 11:08:17 -0600') }} football Edit

South Carolina standout WR Zack Chalmers welcomes offer from Indiana

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

While there are currently no players from South Carolina on the Indiana football roster, that is not diminishing the recruiting process for Zack Chalmers, who recently was offered by the Hoosiers.

Chalmers, a standout wide receiver from Newberry High School, talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Hoosiers, which is his first from a Big Ten program and was extended by assistant Grant Heard.

"It felt really good. It was my first Big Ten offer, so it was different. Indiana is ranked pretty high out of my offers. I think Coach (Tom) Allen does a great job with how he treats his players and coaches them," Chalmers said.

In addition to Indiana, Chalmers has offers from the following: Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest, Kansas, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Howard, Miami (OH), and Appalachian State.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}