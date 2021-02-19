While there are currently no players from South Carolina on the Indiana football roster, that is not diminishing the recruiting process for Zack Chalmers, who recently was offered by the Hoosiers.

Chalmers, a standout wide receiver from Newberry High School, talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Hoosiers, which is his first from a Big Ten program and was extended by assistant Grant Heard.

"It felt really good. It was my first Big Ten offer, so it was different. Indiana is ranked pretty high out of my offers. I think Coach (Tom) Allen does a great job with how he treats his players and coaches them," Chalmers said.

In addition to Indiana, Chalmers has offers from the following: Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest, Kansas, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Howard, Miami (OH), and Appalachian State.