South Carolina DB Travon West announces commitment to Indiana

"I just really enjoyed the environment and vibe of Bloomington. It’s somewhere i could see myself for the next 3-4 years," West told TheHoosier.com. "I really enjoyed everything about the coaches and players and how everyone is apart of a family."

After his visit, West knew Indiana was the right choice.

West is a three-star prospect ranked No. 12 overall in South Carolina. He held offers from Memphis, Kansas State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Marshall, Troy, Charlotte and Old Dominion.

Following his official visit to Indiana, 2023 Wren (SC) safety Travon West ended his recruitment by announcing his commitment to the Indiana football program.

West made strong connections with both Indiana head coach Travon West and Associate head coach and cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby.

"They value family over everything and that all just ties into the football," West said. "I see huge growth in the program and I truly believe in Coach Allen to take it to the next level. I also believe in Coach Shelby with my development."

The ability to be coached tough but also feel the sense of love and togetherness was something special West saw in Tom Allen.

"He’s just a outgoing guy that’s straight up with you and I can tell he’s a tough coach that’s going to push you hard not only because of football but because you’re his family too," West said.

Indiana liked West's ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. The coaching staff recruited him to play cornerback in Bloomington.

"He (Shelby) says he likes my versatility and although they’re recruiting me as a corner, i’ll still get out at safety in some situations as well," West said. "He’s saying is he wants the best guys out no matter what position."

West also got to spend time with some of the current members of the secondary and felt at home with the current players on the roster.

"A pretty solid group," West said. "They all support each other and great guys to be around."

West is Indiana's fifth commitment in the class of 2023 to go along with four-star Amare Ferrell and three-stars Broc Lowry, Sam West and William Larkins.