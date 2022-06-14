Sources: Indiana wing Trey Galloway undergoing offseason surgery

The 6-foot-4 guard dealt with the groin injury for much of the second half of the 2021-22 season that caused him to miss five games ahead of the Big Ten Tournament. He suffered the injury in the 74-69 loss to Wisconsin on February 15.

Timeline for recovery is expected to be 'a few months'.

Prior to the groin injury that sidelined Galloway, he missed nearly two months with a broken wrist, an injury he suffered in Indiana's win over St. John's on November. 17.

"You come into a season with the expectation that you'll have certain pieces on your ball club," Woodson said during Galloway's second absence. "And the fact we haven't had Galloway, that's a tremendous loss."

When he returned from his wrist injury on January 6, he averaged 7.4 points and shot 55.8 percent from the floor in the next 10 appearances while playing 22.6 minutes per game.

"He's a great player and he adds that much-needed spark coming off the bench, and he just gives us so much lift when he comes in," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Galloway.

Galloway averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 20 games last season. He started three games.

In his career, Galloway has made 45 appearances and averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.

(Kyler Staley contributed to this report)