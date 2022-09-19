Sources: Indiana to sell beer inside Assembly Hall at basketball games
Starting this season, beer will now be available inside Assembly Hall to all 21+ year olds for basketball games, sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com.
Beer sales will begin with Hoosier Hysteria on October 7.
Basketball becomes the latest sport to include beer or alcohol sales inside the arena for games, joining football, baseball, softball and soccer games.
"I am a big proponent of making certain that we're keeping up with what our fans would like to see from a fan experience standpoint," IU Athletics Director Scott Dolson said last month. "The feedback we received from our fans, even going back to the spring with baseball and softball has been really, really well received and handled really well, so we'll continue to grow that and to look at ways that we can maximize that opportunity..."
Indiana athletics recently announced a multi-year partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company as the official beer of IU athletics. Local Bloomington brewery Upland Brewing Company has been featured at Indiana football games for the past few years.
Alcohol was previously only served in select locations in the arena to a more 'VIP' crowd.
"Data really shows from the time we implemented it the first year at Memorial Stadium that our incidents actually went down," Dolson added. "I think controlling the environment has proved to be successful.”
At this point, beer appears to be the only option at upcoming basketball games, but there is potential to expand that.
Indiana begins its season on October 29 with an exhibition game against Marian and then its first regular season game on November 7 against Morehead State.
----
