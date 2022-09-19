Starting this season, beer will now be available inside Assembly Hall to all 21+ year olds for basketball games, sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com.

Beer sales will begin with Hoosier Hysteria on October 7.

Basketball becomes the latest sport to include beer or alcohol sales inside the arena for games, joining football, baseball, softball and soccer games.

"I am a big proponent of making certain that we're keeping up with what our fans would like to see from a fan experience standpoint," IU Athletics Director Scott Dolson said last month. "The feedback we received from our fans, even going back to the spring with baseball and softball has been really, really well received and handled really well, so we'll continue to grow that and to look at ways that we can maximize that opportunity..."