Sources: Indiana set to hire Adam Henry as its wide receivers coach

Henry has over 20 years experience in both the college and NFL ranks at stops with the Oakland Raiders, San Fransisco 49ers, New York York Giants and Cleveland Browns before the Cowboys. He also spent time with LSU and got his career started at McNeese State.

Henry has seen the last two seasons working as the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

TheHoosier.com confirms reports that Adam Henry will be hired as Indiana's new wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. It was first reported by Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.

With Oakland (2007-11), Henry was the tight ends coach and helped with the development of tight end Zach Miller, who became the first tight end in franchise history to be the team's leading receiver for three straight seasons. He also was a Pro Bowl selection in 2010 and set career highs in receptions (66) and receiving yards (805) in 2009.

After his four years in Oakland, Henry joined LSU (2012-14) as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He coached a group of wide outs that included Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. In 2013, that duo became the first pair of receivers in LSU program history to finish with more than 1,000 yards in the same season. They also combined for 18 touchdowns. The following season, Henry helped develop Travin Dural who led the SEC with 20.5 yards per reception.

Henry would then return to the NFL as the wide receivers coach for the San Fransisco 49ers for one season before joining the New York Giants in 2016. There he was re-united with Odell Beckham and helped him have a career high in receptions for a single season (101). He also added 1,367 receiving yards, and ten touchdowns. He also helped lead rookie Sterling Sheppard to the PFWA All-Rookie Team following a season in which he had a career-best eight touchdowns. Henry was part of the Giants staff that also had current Indiana running backs coach Craig Johnson (2016-17).

Henry then joined the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and was there for three seasons before leaving to become the wide receivers coach in Dallas, coaching wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

At McNeese State to start his career, he spent nine season on staff as wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator. He helped develop Jermaine Martin, who finished his career as the program's all-time leader in receptions (160) and receiving yards (2,646). He also coached the 2003 Southland Conference Player of the Year, B.J. Sams.