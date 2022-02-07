Sources: Craig Johnson to become next RB coach at Indiana

Johnson replaces Deland McCullough, who left Indiana after one season to become the running backs coach at Notre Dame.

Reports that former NFL running backs coach Craig Johnson will become the associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana have been confirmed by TheHoosier.com.

Johnson spent 2020 working for Maryland as a special analyst. That comes after working in the NFL for 19 years. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and most recently the New York Giants, working alongside IU strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman.

The most notable running backs he worked with were Chris Johnson at Tennessee and Saquon Barkley with the Giants. Johnson was a Pro Bowler in 2010 and Barkley was the Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Johnson also spent time as the QB coach for the Titans (2002-09) and Vikings (2011-13). Quarterbacks he worked with over that time were Steve McNair (2003 Co-MVP), Vince Young (2009 Rookie of the Year), Kerry Collins and Christian Ponder.

Before working in the NFL, Johnson was at Maryland (1997-98) as the QB coach and offensive coordinator. In 1998, he helped Maryland to an ACC-leading 235 rushing yards per game.

He has also spent time at Northwestern (QB coach), VMI (Offensive coordinator), Rutgers (RB coach), Army (RB coach), Arkansas (Grad assistant) and Wyoming (Grad assistant).