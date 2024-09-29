Michigan sophomore defensive lineman impressed by Hoosier's victory

The Hoosiers have been able to smother opponents’ offense through having a good defensive front, led by Kent State transfer CJ West. However, in order to keep up their defensive dominance, they will need to reload in the portal and their upcoming recruiting classes.

Enter Dawoud Issa - a 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive lineman for Saline High School (Mich.). Issa transferred from Detroit Country Day to the school south of Ann Arbor just before the season started.

“I recently transferred to Saline from Detroit Country Day,” he said. “It was a big move for me and my family, but it allowed me to be with the best coaches. It’s a process that will take some time, but it will pay off big time.”

The sophomore is already on recruiting radars, having landed an early MAC offer from Toledo last May, and will certainly emerge as a key prospect the Hoosiers target in their recruiting efforts.

“I feel like getting an offer from Indiana would really be special,” Issa said. “Getting my first Big 10 offer from there would put them in a special place. I loved the campus, game and the environment and it would give me more opportunities to visit the school. I like Indiana’s (defensive) scheme, and how they use the tight ends by using them as receivers and tight ends. The university’s staff and coaches are super welcoming.”

While still a raw prospect - he’s still just a sophomore - Issa definitely has the tools and upside to be successful. He’s a strong run defender with a good nose for the ball. He shows good pursuit to the flat and strong instincts, flowing nicely to the ball and reading and reacting well on the run. He can encircle defenders on the corner and flashes some edge speed. On offense, he aligns as a tight end, where his run blocking abilities are strong and he displays good adjustment high and low. He has a history of getting some snaps at wide receiver, especially for his former team.

Issa plays a big role on his undefeated high school team. The Hornets are 5-0 under first-year head coach Kyle Short, pitching a shutout on defense last Friday against Huron. He was on-hand Saturday for the Hoosiers’ 42-28 victory over Maryland, and left impressed with the Bloomington campus.

“The visit was amazing from the second I got there,” Issa said. “There was staff from the car up until after the game helping me and my family out. The weather wasn’t amazing but that gave us a chance to explore the facilities and the weight room. Coaches came up and talked to my family after the game. I plan to be at an Indiana camp this summer.”