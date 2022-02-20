Slow start too much to overcome as Hoosiers fall at home to Iowa

Bloomington, Ind – The Indiana Hoosiers fought and came up short during the fourth quarter, 96-91, against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday. The Hoosiers move to 19-5 and 11-3 within the Big Ten Conference.

“I love the fact that we fought back the way we did,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “I thought that was who we are. We’ve seen that before but today we just ran out of time. If we would’ve maybe played like that at the beginning of the third quarter and obviously all of the fourth quarter, maybe the outcome would’ve looked a little bit different.”

The Hoosiers could not get anything to go in early and only shot 26.7 percent from the floor as Iowa led the Hoosiers 25-11 after the first quarter. The Hawkeyes continued to put up a fight all night, leading the Hoosiers 46-29 at the half.

The Hawkeyes' lead continued, as their biggest lead of the game was 24 points throughout the third quarter as the Hoosiers trailed 71-49. The Hoosiers came back strong during the fourth quarter, scoring 42 points, setting a new record within the program and Big Ten conference for points scored in a quarter.

“I think more than anything for us, I think it really tested our pride, who we are as competitors," Moren explained. “I thought that especially in the fourth quarter as we tend to do when we get down, we fought like crazy to get back into the game and make it a game. I’m proud that we were able to do that, but I can assure you no one is happy in that locker room. You know we let this one slip away in front of such a great crowd today in the hall.”