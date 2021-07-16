Six IU baseball players selected to “The Show” in 2021 MLB draft

Six Indiana baseball players were selected in this year's Major League Baseball draft, a three-day event spanning from this past Sunday to Tuesday.

The six draft picks were the most of any program in the Big Ten.

Starting pitcher McCade Brown was the first Hoosier to be selected in the draft; he was picked No. 79 overall by the Colorado Rockies in the third round. The right-hander made 12 appearances during the 2021 season and posted a 3.39 ERA with a 5-4 record. Brown struck out an impressive 14.3 batters per nine innings and his .164 opponent batting average was the lowest in the conference.

With the 209th pick in the draft, the Miami Marlins selected right-handed starting pitcher Gabe Bierman in the seventh round. Bierman was usually the Sunday starter for the Hoosiers and posted a 2.68 ERA this past season, the second-lowest among starters in the conference. Bierman also was tied for the eighth-most strikeouts in the conference with 80.

The Boston Red Sox selected starting pitcher Tommy Sommer No. 305 overall in the 10th round. The southpaw was primarily the Hoosiers' game one starter and posted a 4.60 ERA through 12 starts. Sommer went 5-4 in his 2021 campaign while striking out 10 and walking 5.5 batters per nine innings pitched.