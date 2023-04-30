Indiana didn't have a player selected in the NFL Draft, but the Hoosier football program has seen several of it's former players sign contracts with NFL organizations as undrafted free agents since the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

CAM JONES

Linebacker Cam Jones signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a contract that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and a $135,000 base salary guarantee, per Tom Pelissero. Jones played five seasons at Indiana and totaled 204 career tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss, including 7.0 sacks in his career. He forced three fumbles in his career and recorded two fumbles, including one in his final season in 2022 when he played only five games for the Hoosiers because of injury. The Chiefs are the reining Super Bowl Champions.

TIAWAN MULLEN

Former Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Charges. Mullen played four seasons with Indiana and played in all 12 games as a senior in 2022 recording two interceptions and 58 total tackles. As a sophomore in the COVID-altered 2020 season, Mullen recorded three interceptions. In his freshman season of 2019, Mullen forced and recovered two fumbles for the Hoosiers.

DEVON MATTHEWS

After playing five seasons in the Hoosiers' defensive backfield Devon Matthews signed a contract with the AFC West's Denver Broncos. In five seasons with the Hoosiers, Matthews recorded four interceptions, including one interception each in his final three seasons with the program. Matthews ended his Indiana career with 210 total tackles. In Denver, he'll play for former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton and alongside Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

JAYLIN WILLIAMS

The Minnesota Vikings and former Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams agreed to a contract on Saturday. Williams played five seasons with Indiana and recorded six interceptions as a Hoosier, including four in the 2020 season. He played at least eight games in all five of his seasons with Indiana, including 11 in 2021 and 10 in 2022. As a senior in 2022, he came one tackle shy of tying a career-high (41), but he did recover one fumble in 2022.

SHAUN SHIVERS

Former Auburn and Indiana running back Shaun Shivers signed a contract with the NFC West's Seattle Seahawks. Shivers joins Seahawk first-rounders, and former Big Ten standouts, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as rookies. Shivers played only one season with Indiana in 2022 and rushed for a career-high 592 yards in 12 games on 143 carries with six touchdowns. He also added 22 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. In three seasons at Auburn, he rushed for 1,020 career yards and eight touchdowns before transferring to Indiana.

DEMARCUS ELLIOT

DeMarcus Elliot is the second former Hoosier to sign a contract with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Elliot played four seasons on the Indiana defensive line and totaled 109 career tackles and 4.5 sacks as part of 11.0 tackles for loss. Elliot played in 12 games as both a junior and a senior after playing in just seven as a sophomore. As a freshman, he totaled 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in just 11 games. He had a career-high 35 tackles in 2019.

LUKE HAGGARD