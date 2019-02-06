Signed: Offensive Tackle Tim Weaver
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Measurables:
• Listed on his Rivals profile at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds.
Stats:
• Senior: Helped Saucon Valley's offense accumulate 4,368 rushing yards, 923 passing yards, 377.9 total yards per game across 13 games.
Ratings:
• Rivals.com: Two stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 29 player in Pennsylvania.
• ESPN: Not rated.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Big 33 Football Classic selection by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) as a senior.
• One of 10 finalists for Mr. PA Football Lineman Award for Class 4-6A as a senior.
Recruitment:
• Was offered by Indiana, Rutgers and Virginia, among several others.
• Verbally committed to the Hoosiers on Feb. 2.
Recruiter of record:
Offensive line coach Darren Hiller.
Scouting report:
• Has good power and hand technique.
• Plays to the whistle.
• Has the size to play tackle or guard.
2019 projection:
Indiana's offensive line depth took a big hit with the graduation of left guard Wes Martin, center Nick Linder and right tackles Brandon Knight and Delroy Baker, so he addresses a big need. Even so, and even with players getting four games before redshirting, that still seems to be the most likely path for Weaver since offensive linemen take at least a year or two to mature and develop.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.