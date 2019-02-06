Ticker
Signed: Offensive Tackle Tim Weaver

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Measurables:

Listed on his Rivals profile at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds.

Stats:

• Senior: Helped Saucon Valley's offense accumulate 4,368 rushing yards, 923 passing yards, 377.9 total yards per game across 13 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Two stars.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 29 player in Pennsylvania.

• ESPN: Not rated.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Big 33 Football Classic selection by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) as a senior.

• One of 10 finalists for Mr. PA Football Lineman Award for Class 4-6A as a senior.

Recruitment:

Was offered by Indiana, Rutgers and Virginia, among several others.

• Verbally committed to the Hoosiers on Feb. 2.

Recruiter of record:

Offensive line coach Darren Hiller.

Scouting report:

• Has good power and hand technique.

• Plays to the whistle.

• Has the size to play tackle or guard.

2019 projection:

Indiana's offensive line depth took a big hit with the graduation of left guard Wes Martin, center Nick Linder and right tackles Brandon Knight and Delroy Baker, so he addresses a big need. Even so, and even with players getting four games before redshirting, that still seems to be the most likely path for Weaver since offensive linemen take at least a year or two to mature and develop.

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

