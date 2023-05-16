On Friday, Indiana secured a commitment from top-10 national recruit Mackenize Mgabko, selecting to attend Indiana over Kansas. On Tuesday, Indiana officially welcomed Mgbako to the program, announcing his signing with the program.

“Mackenzie is a dynamic player and an outstanding young man from a great family," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "He has the chance to have an immediate impact on our program. He’s a tremendous offensive player who gives us athleticism, length and the ability to be an inside/out threat. He can beat people off the dribble, rebound, run the floor and guard multiple positions. Like most freshmen, he will benefit greatly from time in the weight room. He is a winner who has played against high-level competition and was a state champion in high school. We can’t wait to welcome him and his family to Bloomington.”