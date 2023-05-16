Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.
On Friday, Indiana secured a commitment from top-10 national recruit Mackenize Mgabko, selecting to attend Indiana over Kansas. On Tuesday, Indiana officially welcomed Mgbako to the program, announcing his signing with the program.
“Mackenzie is a dynamic player and an outstanding young man from a great family," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "He has the chance to have an immediate impact on our program. He’s a tremendous offensive player who gives us athleticism, length and the ability to be an inside/out threat. He can beat people off the dribble, rebound, run the floor and guard multiple positions. Like most freshmen, he will benefit greatly from time in the weight room. He is a winner who has played against high-level competition and was a state champion in high school. We can’t wait to welcome him and his family to Bloomington.”
A McDonald's All-American in the 2023 class, Mgbako is the highest-ranked player in Indiana's recruiting class which also includes Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, giving the Hoosiers a top-15 ranked class for the second consecutive season under Woodson.
Mgbako, who was previously signed with Duke, had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Nike Hoop Summit as part of Team World. Playing for Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, Mgbako averaged 16.3 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.
