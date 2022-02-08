Shorthanded Hoosiers show fight, fall short at Northwestern

Indiana came into Tuesday night with a golden opportunity for another road win in the Big Ten but shortly before tip it was announced that five players would miss the game, including two starters.

With the injury to Rob Phinisee, that left just seven scholarship players available and just two coming off of the bench.

Indiana got off to a hot start and led going into the half, trailing for just 49 seconds in the first 20 minutes. But, it was the second half where the Hoosiers struggled to keep pace.

"I thought all the guys who played tonight played extremely well and the guys who didn't, let them down," IU head coach Mike Woodson said.