Shooting remains a top priority for Indiana and Mike Woodson.

When head coach Mike Woodson took over the Indiana program in March he knew he needed to address multiple holes that the Indiana roster had. One of those holes was shooting.

Woodson came from an NBA background where he was known for not only coaching good shooting teams but also developing them year by year.

For Indiana, that means everyone needs to be able to shoot the ball in order for the offense to play to its full potential.

"Well, you know, I like everybody to be able to make the threes," Woodson said. "We're gonna have to put the time in on the floor in terms of shooting the ball even from a free throw standpoint, because they just weren't a great free throw shooting team. All those areas got to be cleaned up if you're talking about competing big time in the Big Ten."