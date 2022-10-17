It's no secret that putting the ball in the basket was -- at times -- a struggle for the Hoosiers last season. Shooters like Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart struggled mightily. Similar role players like Tamar Bates and Anthony Leal were found searching for minutes. Head coach Mike Woodson very rarely strayed away from his lineup that he liked trotting out on the floor.

To be clear, a Woodson led team will never have shooting as it's calling card. I think it'd be rare to see any Big Ten team claim that. But, if the Hoosiers want to achieve their goal of winning a Big Ten title and eventually a national title, there has to be an uptick in that area. Indiana brass seems to think there will be.

"I think so, making shots sure cures a lot of things offensively, and we sure had our share of good looks last year, especially from the three-point line that we just didn’t make," said Woodson. "We have got to become a better free-throw shooting team too, because in close games, key guys we got to get to the free-throw line, We have to count on them to walk away with making them so, you add those two things with defense and you got a pretty good ball club." Trayce Jackson-Davis made headlines this summer when a video of him practicing his jumper made the rounds on social media.

Jackson-Davis has made it known that he won't be glued to the post this season. He knows for the Hoosiers to take the next step they have to give themselves more options to score. "Obviously, hitting shots. I think that’s going to be huge for us. We’ve been in the gym all summer, our guards been working on their game," said Jackson-Davis. They're ready to know down those open looks, we have to stick them when we get the chance, and then everything else will open up." Jackson-Davis has mentioned that he and Race Thompson have changed their practices to focus more time on shooting and putting themselves in game situations where those big shots are needed. "Me and (Race) probably would shoot spot shots from my seven to nine different spots. We go through a lot of workouts, in-game situations, stuff of that nature, just trying to build a repetition," Jackson-Davis explained. "Because obviously in practice it’s kind of easy just to go out there and shoot ten shots from a spot. Trying to be in a live setting is where it gets difficult and trying to create that is huge."

Indiana lost what was supposed to be their knockdown three-point shooter in Parker Stewart to the portal. Leaving Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates as the go-to guys from behind the arc. That statement will probably make some Indiana fans cringe. Bates is still unproven, but is coming to this next year with a new attitude after the birth of his baby daughter. Woodson has noticed a shift in his mental psyche since becoming a father. But, Kopp? Woodson spent some time Tuesday afternoon reassuring those who may have doubts. "Well again, this summer he’s put in a lot of work shooting the basketball and he’s shooting a little bit better now. I think a lot of it is because he’s comfortable," said Woodson. "You know, it was a little different playing at Northwestern, and that’s no knock against Northwestern, I don’t know if he got the looks. We’re giving him the looks, he’s just got to get comfortable and start knocking them down. He’s been working and he looks good." Kopp wasn't really ever able to duplicate what he did against Syracuse in scoring 31 points and nearly carrying Indiana to victory. But, his veteran attitude and leadership qualities kept him in the game to the dismay of many watching.