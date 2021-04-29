TheHoosier - Sheridan recaps productive spring for offense

What a difference a year makes. A season ago, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was trying to learn on the fly in the midst of a season that saw starts and stops due to an ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic. In his first season calling the offense, Sheridan didn't get a chance to learn, adapt and install during spring practices, as Indiana saw its spring shut down after four practices a year ago. This season, however, all that changed, as the Hoosiers got in all 15 of their practices and Sheridan was given time to adapt, grow and install this season. "Last year was unlike any other. It was great, and the thing I am thankful for is the people around me, the coaches and the players, but last season was unique. You look back and say there's things you wish you did different, but this has been a little more normal. You have 15 spring practices, the implementation and development of your group is a little more normal. I think there's things that came about last year that you couldn't prepare for and had to adapt on the run. You try to grow and improve every year and every game. I am certainly in that mindset and trying to do the very best job I can for Coach Allen, the university, this school and coaches and players because I care deeply about them," Sheridan told the media this week. While recapping the spring with the media, Sheridan said it was a good period for his offense, who saw a lot of reps for younger players. "Thought it was a real productive spring. At every position, there was growth and improvement. We are not where we need to be. We still have a lot of work to do this summer and the extra months are going to be huge for all of us to have the type of season we are trying to have. Our guys know that, but the energy, the effort, the toughness, the willingness to improve was outstanding," Sheridan said.

One area Sheridan and the coaches put an emphasis on was the offensive line and establishing depth. "I think we are a work in progress up front in relevance to the depth part. We have a good idea of who we are anticipating being in the top group or top group and a half. Those positions are still open and to be determined, but, certainly, there are some players there who have a tremendous amount of experience," Sheridan said. Sheridan referenced players like Josh Sales, Cam Knight, Randy Holtz and Tim Weaver were among young linemen who took a step forward. "We have a lot of good, young linemen in the program that just need to continue to get developed, make mistakes, learn and grow. We are excited about that. It is a developmental position. You are talking about the biggest, strongest part of the game. Those guys are doing a good job and Coach Hiller is as good as there is and he is grinding those guys and trying to get them as good as they can be as quickly as they can be. We are excited about the young linemen we have recruited here, and now, it is our job to get them to play at the level we think they're capable of and their job to work and get coached as hard as possible. They are doing a great job, and we are real excited about them," Sheridan said. One player that will help with depth up front is University of Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter, who can play either center or guard. "He is an inside player and has versatility both at center and guard. We try to train as many centers as possible. It is a position where if someone pops a shoelace, you have to have enough guys who can snap. It is a critical position from a communication standpoint. He has had a good attitude. His development in the next couple months is important, but we do think he can snap and play center and we will give him an opportunity to start at any position if he earns that," Sheridan said.

Sheridan also talked about the quarterback play of Jack Tuttle and the room after Dexter Williams went down with a torn ACL during camp. Sheridan, who played quarterback at Michigan, said he was impressed with the play of walk-on quarterbacks Grant Gremel and Will Jontz during spring. "We had a couple of injuries in that room just inside spring practice. Grant and Will really thought Grant did a great job. Grant did not get a lot of reps last year and he did a great job with the reps he got. He executed the offense and was somebody who took a step forward and improved. He has continued to improve. Will is a big, strong athlete and did some nice things," Sheridan said. As for Tuttle, Sheridan said Tuttle took the majority of the reps and could not have asked for more reps when it comes to developing. "Excited for Jack. He's great. Proven he is able to go into the game and win Big Ten football games. Excited about that room," he said. Sheridan also gave an update on starting quarterback Michael Penix, who suffered his second ACL tear of his career last season against Maryland. Sheridan said Penix continues to recover and rehab. " I feel confident in our ability to do things fundamentally to get him throwing and do some drill work. It may be modified early in the summer. We want to be smart and make sure Mike is healthy and ready to go. I feel like he will be able to get some of the timing. I feel comfortable about where he is at. It will be big for Mike. Mike's development is unique because in the offseasons he has been here, he has been recovering from surgeries. I have a ton of respect and admire Mike for his toughness and what he's had to go through as a player here," Sheridan said.