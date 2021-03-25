TheHoosier - Sheridan getting more accustomed to being OC in year two

"We are trying to improve our fundamentals, build depth and expand on our offense. We try not to be in too much of an evaluation mindset when you are right in the middle of it, and you are trying to teach and coach and improve each day. I've been pleased with the effort. We have a really good group of kids," Sheridan told the media this week after spring practice.

That is the approach he is taking this spring as he enters his second season at the helm as the primary offensive playcaller.

As he enters his second season as offensive coordinator, Sheridan will look to work with head coach Tom Allen and newly hired running backs coach Deland McCullough to get the rushing attack going in 2021 despite the departure of Stevie Scott III.

"We evaluate each and every year things you feel like you did well, things you can improve on. We feel like we can run the ball more effectively and efficiently. We evaluate what our players do well and what are their strengths. We certainly have identified that as something we can improve on, and in the same breath, we have to coach better and execute the fundamentals better, put players in best positions possible and have enough tools to adapt, that is beneficial. It starts with me," Sheridan said.

Sheridan said in 2021, all positions need to improve and he needs to improve as well. However, he is quick to mention that there was some success last season in a year that featured bizarre twists and turns due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Last year was unique, each day was different and it was a challenge. It is one you look back and reflect on things you can do different and things you did well. We had a historic season, but didn't accomplish our goals and fell short," Sheridan said. "Each year you get better, and each year you learn. You can prepare as much as possible for roles you have but until you are sitting in that seat or on that field, that is best experience you can have.

"We ask our players to improve every single day, and I am no different. There are plenty of things we can do better, starting with me. That process never stops, and I try to never live in a comfort zone. I always try to get better and that will never stop."