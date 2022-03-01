Senior day set to take place Wednesday with multiple decisions looming

"I haven't really had any discussions with them about it, to be honest with you," Woodson said. "I think there will be a few players that take the senior walk. And, hey, I'm all for whatever they want to do. But at the end of the day, we've got to make the decisions as a staff with our program once the season's over with. And I'm sure there are going to be players that, with this portal thing you have no control. I mean, these guys can tell you one thing and do another. I mean, it's just a part of it."

With the COVID year given to the entire NCAA during the 2020-21 season, it allows everyone playing to have an extra year of eligibility. Because of that, Mike Woodson will not only have to wait and see what happens with his current seniors, but also have decisions to make within his staff about taking players back for next season.

As of now, the Hoosiers are over signed by three players for the 2022-23 season. On Tuesday, Indiana announced Race Thompson and Parker Stewart would be the only two players partaking in senior night festivities.

Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee have been with Indiana for their entire careers and Parker Stewart, Michael Durr, Miller Kopp and Xavier Jonson all transferred into Indiana with the 2021-22 season being their first season.

Wednesday's game against Rutgers marks Mike Woodson's first senior day as Indiana head basketball coach. While there is no current four-year player on the roster that has played for Woodson for their entire career, there are six players who could be playing their final home game in Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

Despite Race Thompson and Parker Stewart taking part on Wednesday, Woodson and Indiana have made it evident that no decisions have been made by any of the eligible players. All of those decisions will happen after the season ends.

"So it's chaotic right now in terms of how this thing is going to play out. And all I can do is wait until the season's over with and just see where we are as a ball club," Woodson said. "But I can't really give you a definitive answer because, again, man, basketball is so different in regards to this portal and people being able to come back or leave.

"So, at this stage, I'm just searching just like you guys are probably wanting answers. So that's where I am."

Thompson has had his best career season this year under Mike Woodson. He enrolled early at Indiana and redshirted his first season. As a freshman, he played in just nine games dealing with a lingering concussion for most of the season. Now, as a senior, he is one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten. He is averaging 11.9 points on 55.7 percent shooting and averaging 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

"Listen, he's been one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten," Woodson said of Thompson. "I mean, his numbers are very, very consistent in terms of how he's played. And we've all benefited from it. I don't think anybody saw that coming into this season.

Parker Stewart committed to Indiana under Archie Miller and returned to IU despite the coaching change. He is averaging 6.8 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three.

As for the other seniors, Xavier Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game and a career-low 2.6 turnovers per game. He has combined to score 48 points, 14 assists and just four turnovers in Indiana's last two games -- both wins. In five games since his suspension at Northwestern, Johnson is averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and shooting 45 percent from three on four attempts per game.

Rob Phinisee has played in 18 games this season, missing the last month with planter fasciitis. He is averaging 5.3 points in 18.9 minutes off of the bench. His best performance was a career-high 20 points and game-winner against Purdue earlier this season.

“I’m not doing senior night. I’m leaving that last COVID year on the table," Phinisee said while adding he hasn't made a decision either way.

Miller Kopp is averaging 6.1 points per game while shooting 35.8 percent from three. He has started every game this season for Indiana. Michael Durr is averaging just 1.7 points and 1.0 rebound per game in 7.5 minutes per game this season off of the bench for the Hoosiers.

A non-senior that is not expected to be back next season is Trayce Jackson-Davis. The junior All-American forward has averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 87 career games (87 starts) for Indiana.

Indiana takes on Rutgers on Wednesday night at 7 pm ET on Big Ten Network.