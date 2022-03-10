Second-half run gives Indiana big win over Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Despite going the final 3:55 of the half without a made field goal, Michigan stretched an 11-point lead to 13 thanks to Indiana's inability to create easy looks and Hunter Dickinson's 13 points in 13 minutes.

After a quick start by both teams, Michigan would take full advantage on the early foul trouble for Indiana, especially Xavier Johnson, and play the majority of the first half with a double-digit lead.

Indiana came into Thursday's Big Ten Tournament matchup with Michigan needing a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive and used a huge second-half run to take down Michigan 74-69.

The second half got underway and despite a quick 7-2 run for Indiana, Michigan did everything it could to put the Hoosiers away. The Wolverines stretched its lead to 17 at one point with 12:52 left in the half. Michigan was scoring at will with a 1.75 point per possession rate as the lead grew.

Then, Indiana's defense clamped down and started to create some easy looks for the offense on the other end. Indiana held Michigan without a field goal for the next 12 minutes and went on a 19-2 run to tie the game and then eventually take a three-point lead with 3:16 left.

Michigan would go on to have 10 of its 12 turnovers in the second half.

The comeback was led by the defense and also the play of Trayce Jackson-Davis who had 19 of his 24 points in the second half.

Xavier Johnson paced Indiana all game long despite foul trouble finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and just three turnovers.

Indiana would take a seven point lead with 1:54 left but Michigan was not done, cutting the lead to two under a minute left. Late free throws from Johnson iced the game.

Indiana's bench was a factor all afternoon, outscoring Michigan 14-6.

DeVante Jones led Michigan with 18 points while Eli Brooks 11 of his 17 points in the second half. Dickinson was held to just two points in the second half, finishing with 15.

Miller Kopp added nine points for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers closed on a 31-9 run to end the game in the final 12:52. They will face No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday morning.