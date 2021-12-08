Second half dooms IU: 'It was like we were in quicksand in the second half'
Indiana had back-to-back games in which it got out to double-digit deficits. On Wednesday, however, IU was the team that jumped out to a double-digit lead.
The Hoosiers build an early 20 point lead, leading by as many as 22 points in the first half, but failed to maintain that as they fell to No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59.
It was the second road game for Indiana and the same result... a loss.
"It wasn't like we were flat, we just couldn't make shots," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "Give Wisconsin credit, they played great defense. I have to find ways to get Trayce and Race more looks down low... we missed free throws and then couldn't get critical stops."
