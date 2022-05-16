Season In Review: Trey Galloway

One of the best surprises for Indiana in 2021-2022 was the emergence of Trey Galloway as a key player. The differences in performance and record were dramatic when Galloway played versus when he was unable to perform. Galloway was already a solid player as a true freshman but turned into a core member of the team's identity and philosophy in his second season. His unflappable effort, combined with his ability to finish at the rim and create for others, was invaluable in Mike Woodson's rotation. Although he made three starts in the season, most of Galloway's minutes came as a sixth man off the bench. However, he would often close games for the Hoosiers in place of Parker Stewart or Miller Kopp. There was a lot to love about Galloway's last season, but there is even more to look forward to in the future. Here are some key stats and storylines as we reflect on the Culver, Indiana native's second season.

Trey Galloway proved to be one of Indiana's most reliable players last season.

Season Review

The Indiana native was off to an excellent start to the season when a hard foul by St. John's resulted in a fall and a broken wrist. After nearly two months of recovery, Galloway surged back on the scene with an excellent eight-point, four-assist, four-rebound, two-steal win against Ohio State. While he never truly stacked the stat columns, Galloway is a winning player due to his high IQ. He makes the right play most of the time, gives 100% effort every time he plays, and is solid in nearly every aspect of the game aside from long-range shooting. The quintessential Trey Galloway game came against Northwestern when over half the team was suspended for breaking curfew. As the only player with point-guard capabilities active for the game, Woodson had no choice but to play Galloway the whole game before he fouled out towards the end of the game. Galloway had 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists in that game, but his effort was the most profound part of his performance. He pushed himself the whole game and was visibly exhausted -- gasping for breath and bent over for the majority of the second half. The second-year guard finished the season with 20 games played and splits of 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on 20.8 minutes per contest. He averaged the most playing time of any Hoosier to come off the bench.



Looking Ahead