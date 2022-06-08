Season In Review: Miller Kopp

Through the ups and downs of the years with Indiana basketball, one theme has been consistent: the need for more shooting. Mike Woodson sought to fix that issue in his first season and fished Miller Kopp out of the transfer portal. Kopp, a former Rivals150 recruit and three-year starter at Northwestern, averaged 9.6 points and 36% from the three-point line for his career. Kopp started all 35 games for Indiana and provided the Hoosiers with experience and outside scoring. He returns for another year in Bloomington as the most experienced small forward, but that does not guarantee him the job. Here is a summary of how the Northwestern transfer impacted his team last season and what next season may hold.

Miller Kopp is a seasoned vet who brings Big Ten experience to the Hoosiers (IU Athletics)

Season Review

Kopp was one of just three players (the other two being Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson) to play and start in all 35 games last season. They say the best ability is availability, and Kopp never failed in that department. His signature performance of the season came in the Hoosiers' dramatic comeback and the double-overtime game against Syracuse. He played 48 minutes and scored 28 points, only second to Jackson-Davis for point totals between both teams. However, Kopp would only score over double figures twice more the entire rest of the season. The 6-7 forward drew the ire of a portion of the fan base who anticipated better shooting outputs, but Kopp actually shot nearly the exact same percentage for the Hoosiers as he did in three seasons at Northwestern (36.1% last season, 36.0% in three seasons at NW). Kopp was Northwestern's primary scorer and they would run a large amount of plays to free him up off screens, but he saw less of that with Indiana. Understandably, the focus was on how to get Jackson-Davis the ball and Kopp became more of a stand-still spot-up shooter. This step back in role resulted in 4.0 fewer shot attempts per game than Kopp saw in his Junior season at Northwestern. His scoring per game dropped to 6.0 points per game and his overall field goal percentage decreased



Looking Ahead