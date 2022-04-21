Season In Review: Logan Duncomb
Logan Duncomb's freshman season probably went a lot differently than he imagined when he committed in April 2020.
A coaching change and altered transfer portal rules placed Duncomb deep on the bench behind Indiana's elite frontcourt and transfer Michael Durr. The 6-foot-9 Ohio product was ranked 72nd on the Rivals150 as a senior in high school yet appeared in just nine games as a freshman.
He did sustain a shoulder injury early in the season that kept him out of some games against weaker opponents.
Across those nine games, Duncomb played just 20 total minutes -- mostly appearing at the end of blowout victories or defeats. He totaled six points and six rebounds on the season.
Duncomb appears to be committed to returning to the Hoosiers for his sophomore season. He stands a chance of receiving rotation minutes as a backup center, especially if Trayce Jackson-Davis turns pro.
Season Review
There were not many moments to take away from Duncomb's first season due to lack of playing time. However, what we did see re-enforced opinions of his game coming out of high school.
Duncomb is skilled and can knock down a faceup jumper or use footwork to get a bucket in the post. He has a good feel for the game on offense and will undoubtedly be a contributing college player in his career.
The young center is a solid rebounder and underrated passer. While not gifted with pristine athleticism, Duncomb is often in the right place at the right time.
The questions about his game will always be defensive. At 6-foot-9, he is on the smaller side as a center yet doesn't have tremendous quickness to stay with guards. As long as he continues to grow his offensive game, his offensive talents could overshadow the defensive questions.
Looking Ahead
It may take him some time to grow, but Duncomb is no slouch. He was solidly a member of the top 100 recruits in the country and deserved to be there. However, as with many players, there is a learning curve at the college level.
For Duncomb, in particular, it may take some time to get used to the speed and physical play of the game and the athletes in the Big Ten. He is fluid but undoubtedly slower and needs to find his niche as a player at the next level.
In his sophomore season, Duncomb should experience a jump in playing time with Michael Durr's decision to transfer and Jackson-Davis' decision up in the air. However, he may need to wait a year or two to see large chunks of minutes as a Hoosier due to the return of Race Thompson and the addition of Malik Reneau.
It may take longer than some players, but if Duncomb can simply focus on improving his game every day and take advantage of the opportunities given to him, he has the chance to be a solid player in the Big Ten as an upperclassman.
