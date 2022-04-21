Season in review: Logan Duncomb

Logan Duncomb's freshman season probably went a lot differently than he imagined when he committed in April 2020. A coaching change and altered transfer portal rules placed Duncomb deep on the bench behind Indiana's elite frontcourt and transfer Michael Durr. The 6-foot-9 Ohio product was ranked 72nd on the Rivals150 as a senior in high school yet appeared in just nine games as a freshman. He did sustain a shoulder injury early in the season that kept him out of some games against weaker opponents. Across those nine games, Duncomb played just 20 total minutes -- mostly appearing at the end of blowout victories or defeats. He totaled six points and six rebounds on the season. Duncomb appears to be committed to returning to the Hoosiers for his sophomore season. He stands a chance of receiving rotation minutes as a backup center, especially if Trayce Jackson-Davis turns pro.

While he didn't play much as a freshman, Logan Duncomb projects to be a solid Big Ten player down the road.

Season Review

There were not many moments to take away from Duncomb's first season due to lack of playing time. However, what we did see re-enforced opinions of his game coming out of high school. Duncomb is skilled and can knock down a faceup jumper or use footwork to get a bucket in the post. He has a good feel for the game on offense and will undoubtedly be a contributing college player in his career. The young center is a solid rebounder and underrated passer. While not gifted with pristine athleticism, Duncomb is often in the right place at the right time. The questions about his game will always be defensive. At 6-foot-9, he is on the smaller side as a center yet doesn't have tremendous quickness to stay with guards. As long as he continues to grow his offensive game, his offensive talents could overshadow the defensive questions.

Looking Ahead