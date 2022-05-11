Season In Review: Anthony Leal

Anthony Leal has been a fan-favorite Hoosier in his two years at Indiana. The Bloomington native has a great shooting stroke and is an incredible teammate who always leads the bench mob for his teammates after a big play. Although he has only played 10.9 minutes per game across his two seasons, Leal impacts a game with his shooting and sneaky-great playmaking ability. The foundation for an exceptional college player is there, and he should become a core member of the rotation by developing and working to improve his skillset. A look back at this past season provides encouraging snippets of bigger things to come for the home town kid. Let's reflect on some stats, standout performances, and building points for Leal heading into his third season.

Anthony Leal has a solid foundation and should carve out a nice role for himself down the road (IU Athletics)

Season Review

Leal saw his minutes per game drop from 11.6 as a freshman to 10.2 in his second year and played in 17 games as opposed to 20 the season prior. However, Leal did make two starts for Mike Woodson -- both times as a replacement for a suspended player ahead of him in the rotation. Although his shot was not falling in either start this season (2-for-9 FGA), Leal still managed to impact the game. He dished out five assists against Northern Kentucky and nearly matched that with four against Northwestern. Even though he was close to the bottom of the rotation, Leal showed encouraging progress. His lack of playing time was simply due to the number of veterans in the backcourt, not anything of his own doing. Leal improved in virtually every statistical category this season compared to his first. His field goal percentage increased from 31.3% to 40.7%, and his three-point efficiency increased from 30.0% to 31.8%. On top of that, Leal totaled more assists, more points, and more free throws attempted in the 2021-22 season despite playing 59 fewer minutes. This improvement is encouraging and should translate to bigger minute totals years down the road.

Looking Ahead