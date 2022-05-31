 TheHoosier - Scouting Video: 2023 forward TJ Power
basketball

Scouting Video: 2023 forward TJ Power

Keegan Nickoson
Staff Writer
@Knickoson42

TheHoosier.com got an extended look at 2023 Team BABC forward TJ Power during the Nike EYBL Session III event over the weekend.

Power averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over the weekend. He also shot 43.6 percent (24-of-55) from the field and 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from three.

Below are extended highlights from Power's weekend.

