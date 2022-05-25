Scouting Report: T.J. Power

Indiana is involved with multiple top 2023 prospects at the moment and Worchester Academy (MA) forward T.J. Power is easily in that top tier of those players.

Power is currently ranked No. 65 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. He currently holds offers from Indiana, Iowa, Boston College, Virginia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami (Fla), UConn, and more.

In two sessions on the Nike EYBL circuit, he is averaging 15.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for BABC.

Here is a closer look at his game, skillset and how he would fit into Indiana's system moving forward.