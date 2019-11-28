Indiana and Purdue are set to battle in the season finale during rivalry week, as both programs have overachieved and underachieved in their own ways. The Boilermakers' passing attack has overachieved given the injuries that have hit the quarterback and wide receiver positions, as well as everywhere else on the roster, and their rushing defense has suffered from those injuries.

In some ways, it’s a miracle that Purdue has a passing attack at all, let alone the second-best in the conference, behind Indiana, at 301 yards per game. The Boilermakers are on their third quarterback of the season and have lost several key contributors that would be the foundation of Purdue’s most potent offensive unit under Jeff Brohm.

A collarbone injury indefinitely ended Elijah Sindelar’s season just two-plus games into the year, and an ankle injury sidelined promising freshman Jack Plummer’s season, after seven games. Now, the passing game is in the hands of former walk-on Aidan O’Connell.

Brohm has not decreased the presence of the passing game at all in the two games O’Connell has started either. The sophomore has attempted 93 passes between the two games, completing 60 of them for 560 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Much of that success can be attributed to freshman receiver David Bell and redshirt senior tight end Brycen Hopkins. Both pass-catchers have emerged as top threats in the conference at their positions. But this isn’t exactly what Brhom had in mind when the season began.

Sophomore receiver Rondale Moore was anticipated to repeat his stellar freshman season, during which he torched many teams, including Indiana on 12 catches, 141 yards and two touchdowns. But Moore suffered a hyperextended knee injury and is week-to-week but hasn’t played for seven weeks. Freshman receiver T.J. Sheffield was also expected to be a contributor in the passing game, but his season came to an end after his first appearance of the season.

Now, it’s Bell, with 77 catches, 899 yards and six touchdowns, and Hopkins, with 53 catches, 688 yards and five touchdowns, leading the way. Bell, the former four-star and No. 2 prospect out of the state of Indiana who chose the Boilermakers over the Hoosiers, has certainly lived up to the hype he received during his recruiting process, as he’s compiled 71 catches and 769 yards in the seven-plus games that Moore has missed.

With O’Connell at quarterback facing the No. 3 passing defense in the conference, in Wisconsin, Purdue posted its second-best Pro Football Focus passing grade of the season, as O’Connell completed 60 percent of his passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With Indiana’s worst showing as a secondary this season in the very-near past, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Purdue attempt to take advantage of the opportunities Michigan exploited. But when Indiana has played teams with limited options at receiver, it’s typically fared well.