Scouting Report: KJ Evans

Indiana is involved with multiple top 2023 prospects at the moment, none more than Montverde (FL) Academy forward Kwame 'KJ' Evans.

Evans is ranked No. 4 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. He currently holds offers from Indiana, Kentucky, DePaul, Kansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and more.

TheHoosier.com has been able to see Evans, a teammate of 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino, a handful of times over the last few months, especially last week at the City of Palms event in Florida.

Here is a closer look at his game, skillset and how he would fit into Indiana's system moving forward.