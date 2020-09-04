Scouting Report: Favour Aire
Indiana went on an offer spree this week and that included an offer out to 2022 center Favour Aire. Yet another offer led by Kenya Hunter, Aire comes from a talented DMV area that has historically produced many high-major players and big men.
The four-star center has quickly emerged as one of the best frontcourt players in the 2022 class despite arriving to the United States in just 2017. Currently, Aire holds offers from Louisville, Georgetown, Rutgers, Maryland, Pitt and LSU among others.
During his sophomore season at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Aire averaged 12.4 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.
The center position is a critical position for Indiana in the class of 2022 and as of now, Shawn Phillips is the only other player at the position offered.
At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Aire is extremely effective as a shot blocker and rebounder. The combination of that length and patience makes him your ideal rim protector. He averaged 3.4 blocks per game last season and impacted multiple additional shots. Rebounding on both ends of the floor is no issue because of his tremendous second-jump ability.
Offensively, Aire is still a bit raw but is athletically dominant over defenders. At just 215 pounds, he isn't capable of taking a lot of pounding as a true post player, but uses that fluid athleticism to score around opponents. An underrated part of his game is his footwork. With quick feet, it makes up for a lack of multiple true post moves and allows him to utilize his quickness. Additionally, another good tool is his effectiveness using either hand when finishing around the rim. His length also makes him a terrific offensive rebounder.
Archie Miller has also put a priority in recent years on getting big men who can run the floor and Aire does that extremely well. Because of his lack of weight at the current moment, getting good post position early on gives him an extra advantage in half court sets.
Aire is ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2022 Rivals150 rankings.
