Indiana went on an offer spree this week and that included an offer out to 2022 center Favour Aire. Yet another offer led by Kenya Hunter, Aire comes from a talented DMV area that has historically produced many high-major players and big men.

The four-star center has quickly emerged as one of the best frontcourt players in the 2022 class despite arriving to the United States in just 2017. Currently, Aire holds offers from Louisville, Georgetown, Rutgers, Maryland, Pitt and LSU among others.

During his sophomore season at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Aire averaged 12.4 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.

The center position is a critical position for Indiana in the class of 2022 and as of now, Shawn Phillips is the only other player at the position offered.