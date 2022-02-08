Scouting Report: Derik Queen

Montverde (Fla) big man Derik Queen is one of the top players in the 2024 class and someone who already holds an offer from Indiana.

Queen is ranked No. 4 in the Rivals class of 2024. He holds offers from LSU, Georgetown, Arizona State, Virginia Tech and Maryland in addition to Indiana.

The 6-foot-8 forward is teammates with Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino and also a top 2023 target for the Hoosiers in KJ Evans.

TheHoosier.com has seen Queen numerous times this season and spent time earlier this month at the Montverde Invitational.

Here is a closer look at his game, skillset and how he would fit into Indiana's system moving forward.