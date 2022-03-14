Scouting Notes: Wyoming

Indiana heads to Dayton for a play-in game against Wyoming in the First-Four games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Wyoming ended the regular season 25-8 and were 3-5 against NCAA Tournament teams. The Cowboys ended the regular season losing five of their last nine games, with three of those losses against tournament teams.

The winner of Tuesday night's game will play No. 6 St. Mary's in the Round of 64 on Thursday in Portland, OR.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Wyoming could give Indiana.