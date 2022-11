Indiana welcomes its first ranked opponent to Assembly Hall on Wednesday as No. 18 North Carolina comes to town.

Hubert Davis is in his second season at North Carolina after leading them to a National Runner-up appearance last season. This year, the Tar Heels entered the season as the No. 1 team in the country before losing back-to-back games coming into Wednesday's showdown.

The Tar Heels are sill a lethal offensive team in spurts and have an offensive efficiency of 114.3 -- 12th in the NCAA. They play a more uptempo offense but haven't been extremely efficient, ranking 106th in the NCAA with an overall field goal percentage of 46.5. Defensively, UNC ranks 47th in defensive efficiency with a rating of 93.9.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges North Carolina could give Indiana.