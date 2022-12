Indiana heads back home following its first loss of the season to host Nebraska in its home Big Ten opener.

Nebraska is coming in off of a big win last weekend over No. 7 Creighton. Led by Fred Hoiberg in his fourth season, the Huskers are 6-3, with losses to Memphis, St. John's and Oklahoma. Nebraska comes in as an effective offense, just not very high scoring. It ranks No. 98 in offensive efficiency (105.9), 102nd in field goal percentage (46.8) and averages just 69.9 points per game which is 241st in the NCAA. Defensively, Nebraska ranks 70th in defensive efficiency (96.5) and gives up just 63.9 points per game -- 73rd in the NCAA.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Nebraska could give Indiana.