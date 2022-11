Indiana basketball begins its 2022-23 season against Morehead State on Monday night inside Assembly Hall.

The Eagles return just five players from last season, adding in 11 newcomers -- including four players who have prior Division 1 experience. Morehead State is led by head coach Preston Spradlin who is in his sixth season at the program. Spradlin led the Eagles to prominence in 2020-21, when they won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship and leading the team to the NCAA Tournament. He backed that up with a 23-win season last year, becoming just the second coach in program history to have back-to-back 20+ win seasons.

Morehead State is tasked with replacing one of the top transfers in the country in Johni Broome who left for Auburn and then the next four leading scorers from the roster.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Morehead State could give Indiana: