Indiana is coming off of a terrific road win on Friday night against Xavier and head back to Indianapolis to take on Miami (OH) in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Travis Steele, former Xavier head coach, is in his first year at Miami and brings the Redhawks into this matchup at 1-3 on the season. They have faced one power-five opponent in what was a seven point loss to Georgia. Miami comes in as a struggling offensive team -- ranked 294th in the country shooting 40.9 percent from the field, 305th in three-point percentage at 27.7 percent and 235th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 97.2 rating. Defensively, Miami plays a high-risk, high-reward type of run and gun defense. The Redhawks defense has a turnover percentage of 21.5, forcing 19 a game, and also average 9.8 steals per game. Their overall defensive efficiency ranks just 321st in the country, however.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Miami could give Indiana: