Indiana heads on the road to face No. 8 Kansas in its final signature non-conference matchup this Saturday.

Kansas, the defending National Champion, lost a good amount of talent from last year but return some key pieces as well as bringing in some freshmen contributing right away. Led by Bill Self, the Jayhawks are 9-1 with the lone loss coming to Tennessee. Kansas comes into the matchup with an offensive efficiency of 114.1, ranked No. 14 in the country, and an effective field goal rate of 54.4 percent, ranked No. 45 in the country. Defensively, the Jayhawks rank 10th overall with a defensive efficiency rating of 89.4. They are also holding opponents to just 39.3 percent from the field -- ranked 46th in the country.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Kansas could give Indiana.