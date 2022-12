Indiana gets back to Assembly Hall on Tuesday night as it takes on Elon as one of its two remaining non-conference games left on the schedule.

The Elon Phoenix are 2-10 on the season under first year head coach Billy Taylor. The Phoenix struggle on both sides of the ball. They are ranked No. 326 in the country in offensive efficiency with a rating of 94.3. Their effective field goal rate is 45.4 percent -- ranked No. 321 in the country -- and they rank No. 343 in the country shooting 28.6 percent from three. Defensively, Elon ranks No. 335 in the country with an efficiency rating of 110.5.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Elon could give Indiana.