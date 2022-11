2023 Newton (GA) four-star guard Jakai Newton has officially signed with the Indiana basketball program on Thursday morning.

The Early Signing Period began on Wednesday, November 9 and runs until November 16.

Newton committed to Indiana over a year ago, on October 22, just a few days removed from his official visit to Indiana.

With his letter of intent now signed, TheHoosier.com takes a look at what he will bring to Indiana.