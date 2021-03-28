Scott Dolson comments on hiring of Mike Woodson
Indiana announced the hiring of its next men's head basketball coach Mike Woodson on Sunday afternoon.
Woodson has over 20 years of experience as both a head and assistant coach at the NBA level.
Below are Indiana AD Scott Dolson's comments on the hiring of Woodson.
IU AD Scott Dolson:
“This is a great day and a great fit for Indiana Basketball. Throughout this process, I was looking for someone I could partner with to return Indiana Basketball to a level of success that Hoosier fans have come to know and expect, and Mike is that person.
“During the last two weeks, I have spoken with numerous individuals at the college and NBA levels, and they were unanimous in their support of and respect for Mike. From his ability in terms of X’s and O’s to his skill at building relationships and developing players, his reputation is outstanding. As a coach, he’s succeeded at the highest levels of the NBA, and he’s mentored some of the game’s all-time great players. On top of all of that, as one of our program’s legendary players, Mike certainly gives us a bridge to our past. But more important than what he did as a former Hoosier player, he’s someone who shares my vision for what Indiana Basketball is about, and I’m thrilled about what this day means for our program.”
