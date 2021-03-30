There was the Second Team All-Big Ten honors, the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists, the Big Ten Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors against Maryland and 10 total trips to the end zone.

During his three-year career at Indiana, running back Stevie Scott III put himself well inside the record books. The Syracuse, New York native is fourth in program history with 30 rushing touchdowns, fifth with 32 total TDs, seventh with 562 attempts, ninth with 2,543 rushing yards and tied for 10th with nine 100-yard games.

However, Scott admits there is one thing he has continued to hear -- whether or not he possesses breakaway speed. In a taped interview this week ahead of Indiana's Pro Day on Saturday, Scott said he is looking forward to showing off at Pro Day.

"I have been working on my speed, my breakaway speed. I heard there is a lot of doubt about my speed, my breakaway speed. I always feel like I have it, and I am very excited to show it this Friday," Scott said.

Coming out as a junior, Scott said he was ready to take his talents to the next level. And do the same that I feel like I did at Indiana, which is turn the program around and lead them to a Super Bowl.

"I felt I was ready to take my talents to the next level and go to another organization

Scott said getting an invite to the combine was a "dream come true."

"Just being able to chase my dreams and be able to put on for my family and hometown has been a motivational thing. It is a blessing," said Scott, who added he has been training with a personal trainer in Florida.

During his career at Indiana, Scott took pride in his ability to catch balls out of the backfield as well as protect his quarterback with his blocking ability.

"You have to be able to protect your quarterback and make sure he can deliver the ball, and it's something I focused on every off season. If I can be back there and have my quarterback's back, he can have more trust in me. To be an all-around back, you have to be able to catch, pass protect and know how to run. Giving the quarterback another option or check down is something that is important," Scott said.

While at Indiana, Scott was part of a team that made it to back-to-back January bowl games and helped change the culture within the program.

"I am proud of getting IU back on the map. Before, we had a lot of doubters and throughout my sophomore and junior year, there was a spark between the team and the culture and I am very appreciative to be a part of that change and, hopefully, it can go on for many years to come," Scott said.