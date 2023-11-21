Scalia, in her second season at Indiana after transferring from Minnesota, averaged 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in Indiana's wins over Murray State and Lipscomb. Across the two games, the Stillwater, Minnesota native had an assist-to-turnover ratio of plus-eight. Scalia shot 50% from the field and 54% from 3-point range.

In the first game of the week against Murray State, Scalia scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists. In the Indiana's second contest of the week against Lipscomb, Scalia put up 24 points while going 5-7 from distance.

This is the second Big Ten Player of the Week award Scalia has won in her collegiate career. She also won the award during her junior season at Minnesota.