Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Scalia wins Big Ten Player of the Week

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer
Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Monday, Indiana's senior guard Sara Scalia won Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Scalia, in her second season at Indiana after transferring from Minnesota, averaged 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in Indiana's wins over Murray State and Lipscomb. Across the two games, the Stillwater, Minnesota native had an assist-to-turnover ratio of plus-eight. Scalia shot 50% from the field and 54% from 3-point range.


In the first game of the week against Murray State, Scalia scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists. In the Indiana's second contest of the week against Lipscomb, Scalia put up 24 points while going 5-7 from distance.

This is the second Big Ten Player of the Week award Scalia has won in her collegiate career. She also won the award during her junior season at Minnesota.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement