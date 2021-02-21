SC standout Ashton Whitner has Hoosiers at top of his list
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
"Amazing."
That is how Greenville High School (SC) safety Ashton Whitner described his conversation with Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones recently, which ended with the Hoosiers extending an offer.
"Felt amazing. Honestly, I was very shocked and surprised. They are No. 1 right now," Whitner told TheHoosier.com of his offer, adding that he and Jones have been talking for quite a while and have built a good relationship. "Me and Coach Jones have a pretty good relationship. We’re going to continue to build up and get a stronger bond. The defensive back crew stood out most to me and how much of ballers they are ball hawking and pursuing to the ball."
In addition to the Hoosiers, Whitner has offers from Princeton, Howard, Pennsylvania, Akron, Liberty, Marshall and Miami (OH) and has also drawn attention from the likes of Arkansas, Minnesota, Oregon, UCF and Southern California.
As for what he is looking in a school, Whitner says he wants a great education.
"I am looking for a great education and a school where I feel like I am family and set up to play again after college," Whitner says.
At the moment, the Hoosiers have the inside track, according to Whitner, who adds he cannot wait to visit Bloomington.
"I feel like Coach Allen has something great that he is building up. I plan on taking visits after the dead period. I am not sure yet when I'll make a decision," Whitner said.
Greenville played six games this past season and Whitner accounted for 25 tackles. For his career, he has notched 82 tackles, six interceptions and 14 pass deflections.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.