"Amazing."

That is how Greenville High School (SC) safety Ashton Whitner described his conversation with Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones recently, which ended with the Hoosiers extending an offer.

"Felt amazing. Honestly, I was very shocked and surprised. They are No. 1 right now," Whitner told TheHoosier.com of his offer, adding that he and Jones have been talking for quite a while and have built a good relationship. "Me and Coach Jones have a pretty good relationship. We’re going to continue to build up and get a stronger bond. The defensive back crew stood out most to me and how much of ballers they are ball hawking and pursuing to the ball."

In addition to the Hoosiers, Whitner has offers from Princeton, Howard, Pennsylvania, Akron, Liberty, Marshall and Miami (OH) and has also drawn attention from the likes of Arkansas, Minnesota, Oregon, UCF and Southern California.