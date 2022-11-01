The Indiana basketball season is just one week away and recruiting still in full swing, there is no better time to join the premium membership at TheHoosier.com.

We are offering 50 percent off your annual subscription!

Why join TheHoosier.com? You'll receive content from one of the longest tenured IU media outlets with the largest group of writers on the beat, in-depth reports on Indiana basketball and recruiting and access to National Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy and National Recruiting Analysts Travis Graf, Russ Wood and more.

In addition, you also get full access to Indiana Sports Beat Radio, a daily radio show discussing Indiana basketball, football, B1G recruiting and more.

As Mike Woodson enters his second year with the program, he has the Hoosiers ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

This is the first time Indiana has been ranked in the AP Preseason poll since the 2016-17 season. The Hoosiers have been ranked in the top-25 just once since then, getting up to No. 21 in the country during the 2018-19 season.

Join TheHoosier.com NOW!