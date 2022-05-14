Ryder Anderson signs free agent deal with New York Giants
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Former Indiana defensive end Ryder Anderson has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants.
Anderson previously signed a training camp invite from the Green Bay Packers but now will join the Giants.
He joins Micah McFadden who was selected in the fifth round by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Anderson played one season for the Hoosiers and was an Honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection. He had 48 tackles, 28 solo, 3.5 sacks (21 yards) and 8.5 tackles for loss (30 yards).
Before Indiana, he played in 37 games (14 starts) for Ole Miss. Anderson totaled 99 tackles, 38 solo, 6.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one blocked punt
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.