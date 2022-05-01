Ryder Anderson receives training camp invite with Green Bay Packers
Former Indiana defensive end Ryder Anderson has received a training camp invite to the Green Bay Packers.
Anderson played one season for the Hoosiers and was an Honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection. He had 48 tackles, 28 solo, 3.5 sacks (21 yards) and 8.5 tackles for loss (30 yards).
Before Indiana, he played in 37 games (14 starts) for Ole Miss. Anderson totaled 99 tackles, 38 solo, 6.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one blocked punt
Anderson joins former Hoosier offensive lineman Caleb Jones who also signed with the Packers following going undrafted in the NFL Draft.
----
