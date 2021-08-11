Running back Sampson James enters transfer portal

James was a former 4-star running back. He had previously entered the transfer portal last spring before ultimately rejoining the team ahead of the 2020 season.

James had rushed for 371 yards and three touchdowns in 19 games with Indiana over his career.

The Hoosiers lost Stevie Scott to the NFL Draft after last season but had planned on returning James, Tim Baldwin and David Ellis. They also secured a commitment from former 4-star running back and USC transfer Stephen Carr and three-star running backs David Holloman and Trent Howland.

Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough touched on the running back room ahead of fall practice.

“It’s the most complete guy. I don’t want to be in a situation where we've got to pass and I don’t trust this guy in pass protection," McCullough said. “Or we've got a situation where I don’t trust him with the ball. If he’s a great runner, but he fumbles every 20 carries or something like that, we can't have that.

"The guy has got to be a complete guy. He’s got to be able to do everything. Yes, you’ll put guys in positions to maximize things, but as far as who your starter would be, he’s got to be the most complete guy. You can complement with guys in other areas, but your starter has to be the most complete guy.”

James was someone the Hoosier would be leaning on as an experienced player in the backfield.

“He was involved more as a participant today in practice and did some good things. Sampson is a leader in our room and he knows what’s going on,” McCullough said about James. “Obviously, we’ve got a couple of new wrinkles that we’ve added to the mix and he’s picking those up. He’s like another coach out there at the times when he’s not practicing. He’s very involved and very vocal. I think he sees a light bulb going off and some things that we are doing and some concepts and different teaching approaches that we’ve taken to our room.”

“I know Sampson (James) really, really well and we’re close and we talk a lot. I know how excited he is to have Deland McCullough as his coach," IU head coach Tom Allen said earlier this spring. "I know how much he’s responding to him and I feel very, very strongly he can help Sampson just continue to elevate and take the next step that we’ve challenged him. I feel like Coach McCullough is a great fit for that."

James was a previous Ohio State commit before former IU running backs coach Mike Hart helped flip him to Indiana.