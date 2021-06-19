Roster Outlook: Race Thompson

When Archie Miller was fired as head coach of Indiana, Race Thompson was one of the six Hoosiers to put his name in the transfer portal. Although it seemed like he may not return, the Minnesota native ended up choosing to come back to Bloomington for his fourth season. Thompson is an X-factor player for Mike Woodson. His rebounding, defense, and effort make him an extremely desirable player to have on the floor, but his lack of range doesn't fit Woodson's system. Thompson's role on next season's team may look much different than it did Miller, but it could be for his benefit.

2020-2021 Recap

Stats: 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 51.5% field goal Nearly every stat doubled for Thompson across the board, including minutes played. His success towards the end of the 2019-2020 season propelled him into a starting spot last season. The 6-foot-8 forward started all 28 games and was a fundamental piece in the frontcourt next to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Thompson's impact is felt every game through winning plays and staunch defense. There may not be a player on Indiana's roster that impacts winning more than him. Thompson showed an ability to impact any statistical category last season. The best example of this came in the second game of the season when the redshirt junior scored 22 points and hauled in 13 rebounds. A nice low-post hook shot and a knack for being in the right place on offense could sometimes help Thompson carry the Hoosiers through rough patches on offense. His 9.1 points per game was the fourth-most on the roster. His most notable contribution, however, was on defense. In his first year as a consistent starter, Thompson showed he was the most versatile defender on the roster. At 6-foot-8, he has the strength to defend the post and the quickness to stay in front of wings and guards. His help defense instincts are good and the block numbers show it.

Improvements for this season

Much like his frontcourt partner Trayce Jackson-Davis, Mike Woodson has been clear that Thompson needs to develop a three-point shot to stay on the floor. Woodson wants to play a modern, four-out style that requires the power forward to stretch the floor. Thompson has only taken 28 threes his entire career and has made just six of them, so he has quite a ways to go before being a reliable source of shot-making. However, his mechanics aren't bad and with some minor tweaks and lots of reps, he could see those numbers improve. Jackson-Davis and Thompson both find themselves in an awkward position in an NBA-style offense. Both players have the height of a four but their lack of shooting ability makes it almost impossible to play them at anything but the five. The development of an outside shot will be huge for both big men, as it will allow them to play alongside each other in the new offensive system.

Expectations for this season