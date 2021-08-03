Roster Outlook: Anthony Leal

Anthony Leal, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, comes into his second season as one of the better shooters for the Hoosiers.Leal's countless hours putting up shots in the gym has given him the ability to shoot from deep in ways other players can only dream of. However, Leal didn't get the chance to showcase that ability much in his freshman season. Playing in an offense with poor floor spacing made it difficult for him to find open looks, forcing him and his teammates to struggle from deep. Now under head coach Mike Woodson, Leal's ability as a shooter will be recognized in a whole new way. He still has a ways to go in his development, but the potential for Leal to become an impactful player is substantial.

(IU Athletics)

2020-2021 Recap

Stats: 1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 31.3% field goal, 30.0% 3pt Leal wasn't stellar statistically -- mainly due to lack of playing time. The freshman played in 20 games and averaged 11.6 minutes per game. His best game of the season came in a hotly contested loss against Wisconsin when he hit three three-pointers. Leal also played some impressive perimeter defense in addition to his nine points. The lack of floor spacing made things difficult for the three-point marksman on the offensive end. No one on the Indiana roster shot the ball well from deep last season, but the offensive strategies implemented by Mike Woodson will likely change that. In a new system, Leal is a promising piece that can space the floor and guard opposing wings.

Improvements for this season

Even though Leal only shot 30 percent from three last season, he can really stroke the ball from deep. He should concentrate his offseason work on going from being good to being lethal from the three-point line. If Leal could knock down 40% of his three-point attempts, he would become an invaluable asset to the Hoosiers. Additionally, Leal needs to show improvement on the defensive end of the floor. He displayed some promise at times last season as an on-ball defender but there is still plenty of room for improvement. At 6-foot 5-inches, Leal has the size to defend guards and wings. If he could expand the skills he has already shown, he could become a reliable "three-and-D" player. That is the mold Leal should strive to fill. Other aspects of his game could be improved as well -- such as ball-handling -- but that should not be the focus.

Expectations for this season